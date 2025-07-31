Ticket aspirants in Karimnagar loosen purse strings as local body polls loom

KARIMNAGAR: With local body elections around the corner, aspirants have stepped up efforts to engage with the public and build support.

In Divisions 9 and 10, Padishetti Bhumaiah and Koduri Ravinder Goud are addressing potholes caused by recent rains by spending from their own pockets to bring in crusher dust and gravel.

Munipally Phanita, an aspirant from Division 9, is focusing on environmental awareness. She is urging residents to cut down on plastic use and distributing saplings to promote a greener neighbourhood.

Other aspirants are reaching out through social and cultural activities, such as attending funerals to express solidarity, promising to sponsor Ganesh idols and pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi and helping residents navigate government schemes. Some are assisting those left out of the Gruha Jyothi Scheme’s “zero power bill” benefit, guiding them on where to apply and how to complete the process.