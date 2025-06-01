It’s India first, Telangana first for me: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao asserted that his commitment to Telangana’s development transcends political power. “India First, Telangana First — this is not just a slogan, it’s our policy direction,” Rama Rao declared, reaffirming his dedication to promoting Telangana’s interests on global platforms.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited Knowledge Centre at the University of Warwick, United Kingdom, on Saturday.

Rama Rao highlighted the BRS government’s role in transforming Hyderabad into one of India’s leading automotive hubs. “Under the BRS regime, Hyderabad stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pune and Chennai as a major centre for the automotive industry,” he said, crediting this achievement to the party’s progressive industrial policies and visionary planning.

The BRS MLA emphasised that Telangana must now aim to become the top destination for automobile manufacturing in India.

‘Telangana first state in country to host Formula E’

He noted that Telangana was the first state in the country to host the prestigious Formula E Championship, underscoring its commitment to innovation in the mobility sector.

Recalling the BRS government’s success in attracting global tech giants, he pointed out that companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook established their largest campuses in Hyderabad under its leadership.