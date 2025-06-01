Telangana CM orders state-of-the-art goshala rollout

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday held a high-level review meeting on the development and management of cow shelters (goshalas) to ensure the care and protection of cattle across Telangana. The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments.

During the review, the chief minister directed the formation of a dedicated committee to oversee the establishment of cow shelters and instructed authorities to draft an action plan within a stipulated timeframe.

Revanth directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for constructing state-of-the-art cow shelters, including provisions for infrastructure, staffing, and healthcare.

In the first phase, he proposed setting up cow shelters on the premises of veterinary and agricultural universities, affiliated colleges and temples across the state. Officials were asked to identify suitable land for these shelters.

The CM suggested that each shelter should ideally be established on a minimum of 50 acres to allow for grazing and free movement of cattle, ensuring a congestion-free environment.

He also called for exploring active participation of charitable organisations in the construction and management of the shelters, highlighting the importance of community involvement.

Budget estimates for the construction, maintenance, and long-term management of the shelters should be included in the plan, the CM added.

Revanth also reviewed proposed architectural designs for a model cow shelter to be developed at MK Palli in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district. He suggested a few modifications and instructed officials to finalise the designs within four to five days.