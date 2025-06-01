Waging a war on chemicals with an invisible army

SIDDIPET: Industrial agriculture’s addiction to monocultures and pesticides has left farms sterile and ecosystems broken. However, in Pedda Masanpally village of Thogutta mandal, an invisible army of microbes is waging war against crop diseases. Led by agricultural officers, this eco-friendly battalion is rewriting the rules of farming, proving that soil health and pest control need not come from a chemical bottle.

Speaking to TNIE, agricultural extension officer T Nagarjun says, “We can enhance crop health by using pheromone traps, sticky traps and light traps to monitor pest populations and assess the Economic Threshold Level (ETL). These tools help identify pest build-up before the infestation causes significant yield loss.

Nagarjun has been promoting the use of biocontrol agents and biofertilisers among farmers. Twenty such specimens have been displayed at the Rythu Vedhika, and field demonstrations are being carried out to showcase their benefits.

Demonstrations were recently held at the field of Anil Reddy in Pedda Masanpally village of Thogutta mandal, focusing on tomato, chilli and brinjal crops.

“We replaced chemical fertilisers with biofertilisers: Azotobacter for nitrogen, phosphorus-solubilising bacteria for phosphorus, potash-solubilising bacteria for potassium and zinc-solubilising bacteria for zinc. These microbes naturally boost soil fertility and reduce dependence on synthetic inputs,” explains Nagarjun.

To control plant diseases, microbial agents such as Trichoderma viride, Pseudomonas and Bacillus subtilis were used. These microbes possess antagonistic properties and suppress pathogens either through enzymatic action or antibiotic production, he adds.

For managing sucking pests like thrips, whiteflies and jassids, biocontrol fungi such as Beauveria bassiana, Verticillium lecanii and Isaria were employed. To combat caterpillars, borers and leaf miners, the team used Metarhizium and Bacillus thuringiensis.

“We also introduced other biocontrol agents like Nomuraea and Bacillus subtilis, which strengthen the plant’s immune system, making it more disease-resistant. This eco-friendly and sustainable approach helps reduce soil and water pollution, preserves beneficial organisms and improves long-term soil health,” mentions Nagarjun.

He adds that the response from the farming community has been encouraging. “These microbial solutions are emerging as viable alternatives to chemical pesticides and fertilisers.”