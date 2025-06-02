Lite byte | CM’s loyalists lock horns

CM’s loyalists lock horns

The TPCC working president post has triggered competition within Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s inner circle, with three of his loyalists keenly eyeing the role. A defeated Assembly poll candidate, a nominated corporation chairman and a sitting MP are all in the race, each hoping for an elevation. The CM has not endorsed anyone yet, leaving the field open. Behind the scenes, each aspirant is said to be tapping into different lobbies at the AICC level to outmanoeuvre each other.

Ambition is ‘all inclusive’

With Cabinet expansion still hanging, Madiga MLAs in the Congress are upping the pressure. They’re demanding one more seat, arguing that they make up the largest group among SCs. What’s interesting is that a senior leader is quietly fuelling this demand, not to boost diversity but to edge out an MLA from his own community who’s also eyeing a Cabinet berth. Meanwhile, a minister is said to be urging the high command to pick an SC or ST MLA from his district. Party insiders believe this too is less about social balance and more about keeping an MLA from his own community out of the Cabinet. The intense lobbying seems to have stalled the Cabinet expansion announcement yet again.