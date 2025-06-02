Three trillion dollar economy by 2047, one crore women crorepathis: Telangana CM promises

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the government aims to make Telangana a three trillion dollar economy by 2047. He added that is the reason why the government is preparing the Telangana Rising-2047 future plan.

"We have decided to make Telangana a one trillion economy in the next ten years. We are moving forward with the goal of making Telangana a three trillion economy by 2047. Telangana Rising is the mantra that guides us. The government is preparing plans to make Telangana number one not only in the country but also in the world by 2047," he said.

On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds. He unfurled the national flag.