Three trillion dollar economy by 2047, one crore women crorepathis: Telangana CM promises
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that the government aims to make Telangana a three trillion dollar economy by 2047. He added that is the reason why the government is preparing the Telangana Rising-2047 future plan.
"We have decided to make Telangana a one trillion economy in the next ten years. We are moving forward with the goal of making Telangana a three trillion economy by 2047. Telangana Rising is the mantra that guides us. The government is preparing plans to make Telangana number one not only in the country but also in the world by 2047," he said.
On Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds. He unfurled the national flag.
Addressing the public, he said that people of Telangana fought for freedom, social justice and equal opportunities for decades and achieved the Telangana state. Even after ten years of the state's formation, the aspirations of the people have not been fulfilled, he added, saying that the people rejected ten years of domination and formed a people's government.
He stated that they are trying to fulfill the aspirations of the people. By the time we took office, the state's economy was in disarray and all the systems were weakened, he said, by adding that it is their responsibility to correct the mistakes made and put the state on track.
He reiterated that their goal is to make One Crore women as crorepathis. He explained about the schemes being implemented for achieving women empowerment, including free bus ride for women, strengthening Self Help Groups, encouraging women in entrepreneurship.
He announced: "We have decided to provide special identity cards with QR codes to women members of self-help groups in the state. We will conduct free medical check-ups for them every year and include their health profile details along with complete details in that card."
He said that the government has waived Rs 20,617 crore crop loans benefiting about 25 lakh farmers. For the welfare of the farmers, the government is implementing Rythu Bharosa, procuring paddy and paying Rs 500 bonus for superfine paddy.
He said that in order to curb the land problems in the state the government has Bhu Bharathi Act – 2025. The government is ensuring the perfect land records.