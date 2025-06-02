Veiled warning to Raja Singh; Telangana BJP leaders asked to toe party line

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana in-charge (organisation) Abhay Patil reportedly warned leaders not to speak to the media against the party line. According to sources, Patil is believed to have made it amply clear that all the leaders should abide by the party’s decisions on various issues.

Patil, according to sources, was indirectly referring to MLA Raja Singh’s recent statements. “Claiming to be a senior leader or having won elections three-four times doesn’t give anyone the right to speak as they wish. The statements of a few leaders are damaging the party. We have suspended a legislator in Karnataka because of such attitude,” he reportedly told the state leaders during a meeting.

Stating that a few leaders have been criticising the other leaders on social media, Patil revealed that the party was in the process of finding out who is behind such YouTube channels.

“We will take serious action against individuals who are spreading lies about our own party leaders,” he warned.

Meanwhile, an argument reportedly ensued between the leaders when Abhay Patil praised the Telangana unit for organising a successful Tiranga Yatra but criticised the yatra organised by their Karnataka counterparts.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who was a co-incharge of the event in Karnataka, took objection to this and started arguing with the party in-charge. However, the other leaders countered Sudhakar Reddy while asking him to let Patil continue with his speech.