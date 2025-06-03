Former TNIE DNE G Ravi passes away at 71

HYDERABAD: Former deputy news editor of The New Indian Express, Govindarajulu Ravi, passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Dallas, US, due to complications arising from a lung infection.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. He had gone to Dallas in January this year to visit his daughter. He was admitted to the hospital on April 17 with lung-related problems.

Born on May 4, 1954, in Vijayawada, he joined the Express Group’s Hyderabad office as a sub-editor in February 1992 and retired in 2018 as deputy news editor. Affectionately called GRV by his colleagues, Ravi was known for his sharp wit and intellect.