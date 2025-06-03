Former TNIE DNE G Ravi passes away at 71

HYDERABAD: Former deputy news editor of The New Indian Express, Govindarajulu Ravi, passed away in the early hours of Sunday in Dallas, US, due to complications arising from a lung infection.
He was 71 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. He had gone to Dallas in January this year to visit his daughter. He was admitted to the hospital on April 17 with lung-related problems.
Born on May 4, 1954, in Vijayawada, he joined the Express Group’s Hyderabad office as a sub-editor in February 1992 and retired in 2018 as deputy news editor. Affectionately called GRV by his colleagues, Ravi was known for his sharp wit and intellect.
Always calm, composed, and humble, he carried out his duties meticulously. He was passionate about his work and remained focused, regardless of the volume of tasks before him. The copy he produced was consistently flawless, both in idiom and grammar.
In addition to his professional excellence, he was affable, always greeting colleagues with a disarming smile. A mentor to his juniors, he was never angry with colleagues and was always willing to accommodate their requests and assist them in their work.