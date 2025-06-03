KCR postpones Medigadda inquiry appearance to strategise response, eyes political advantage

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has adopted a calibrated approach in response to the summons issued by the PC Ghose Commission probing the collapse of the piers of Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in 2023.

Initially scheduled to appear before the commission on June 5, KCR has sought and obtained postponement of his deposition to June 11.

Party insiders revealed that KCR’s decision to postpone his appearance is a strategic move to gain insights from the depositions of other key figures.

Specifically, KCR intends to see what former BRS minister and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender would say before the commission on June 6 when he is asked to appear. BRS leaders indicate that KCR plans to take a close look at Rajender’s take on Medigadda barrage and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to come out with a watertight argument in defence of the project.

KCR will also use the inputs from the deposition of former BRS minister T Harish Rao who will be making his deposition on June 9.