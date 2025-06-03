KCR postpones Medigadda inquiry appearance to strategise response, eyes political advantage

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has adopted a calibrated approach in response to the summons issued by the PC Ghose Commission probing the collapse of the piers of Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in 2023.
Initially scheduled to appear before the commission on June 5, KCR has sought and obtained postponement of his deposition to June 11.
Party insiders revealed that KCR’s decision to postpone his appearance is a strategic move to gain insights from the depositions of other key figures.
Specifically, KCR intends to see what former BRS minister and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender would say before the commission on June 6 when he is asked to appear. BRS leaders indicate that KCR plans to take a close look at Rajender’s take on Medigadda barrage and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to come out with a watertight argument in defence of the project.
KCR will also use the inputs from the deposition of former BRS minister T Harish Rao who will be making his deposition on June 9.
Sources suggested that Harish Rao’s testimony will provide KCR with a clearer understanding of the commission’s line of questioning, the issues it would raise, and the best approach to address them. By studying the inquiries faced by both Rajender and Harish Rao, KCR intends to prepare a detailed note outlining possible questions and building strong arguments to defend the BRS government’s role in the project.
BRS sources further indicate that KCR’s maneuver is not only about preparing for the commission but also about gaining political advantage. His appearance on June 11 is expected to draw significant attention in political circles, as KCR aims to counter both the BJP and Congress. This move comes amid speculation about a potential merger or alliance between BRS and BJP, which KCR may address post-inquiry to clarify the party’s position and quash rumours.
In a related development, a PowerPoint presentation led by Harish Rao, originally scheduled for Monday at the BRS party office, has been postponed. Party leaders state that the rescheduling will allow BRS to strategise its next steps following Eatala Rajender’s deposition, ensuring a coordinated response to the commission’s findings and the broader political narrative surrounding the Medigadda barrage collapse.
KCR’s strategic delay and preparation reflect an effort to navigate the commission’s inquiry while positioning BRS to address political adversaries effectively. As the inquiry unfolds, all eyes will be on how KCR utilises these appearances to shape the narrative around the Kaleshwaram project and the BRS’ future political strategy.