'Telangana is the most successful startup state', says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao hailed Telangana as the most successful startup state in the history of independent India, emphasising that no other state in the country has achieved such a remarkable progress in just a decade.

Addressing the gathering during the Telangana Formation Day and BRS silver jubilee celebrations held at the Dr Pepper Arena (Comerica Center) in Dallas, the US, Rama Rao highlighted the “unparalleled” achievements the state witnessed under the leadership of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR transformed Telangana into a land of boundless opportunities and an economic engine for India, he added.