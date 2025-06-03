'Telangana is the most successful startup state', says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao hailed Telangana as the most successful startup state in the history of independent India, emphasising that no other state in the country has achieved such a remarkable progress in just a decade.
Addressing the gathering during the Telangana Formation Day and BRS silver jubilee celebrations held at the Dr Pepper Arena (Comerica Center) in Dallas, the US, Rama Rao highlighted the “unparalleled” achievements the state witnessed under the leadership of BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
KCR transformed Telangana into a land of boundless opportunities and an economic engine for India, he added.
“When we decided to celebrate Telangana Formation Day, NRIs unanimously chose Dallas. Today, seeing your enthusiasm and thousands of you gathered here, I don’t feel like I’m in America, I feel like I’m in Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said.
The BRS leader highlighted the rapid strides of progress the state witnessed during BRS regime.
“Per capita income rose from `1.12 lakh in 2013-14 to `3.56 lakh in 2023. From power cuts, we took installed capacity from 7,700 MW to 20,000 MW, per capita power use from 1,196 to 2,398 units. China took 16 years for Three Gorges Dam. But we built Kaleshwaram in four years,” he said.
Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that the BRS would strive to ease challenges being faced by Telangana students in America. “As KCR’s envoy, I promise a legal cell to stand by them. Knowledge-based societies lead the world. Don’t fear AI -- change is inevitable, embrace it to win. Victory is ours. Jai Telangana,” he said while describing Texas as a “third Telugu state”.