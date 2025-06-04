Kavitha slams judicial commission notice to KCR as 'politically motivated'

HYDERABAD: BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday termed as "politically motivated" the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by the judicial commission probing the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Dubbing the judicial commission as "Congress commission", she said the notice was a deliberate attempt to "defame" Rao, also known as KCR.

Addressing a protest organised here by Telangana Jagruti against the commission's notice to KCR, she accused the Congress government of seeking to "erase" KCR's legacy as farmers love him for his pro-farmer initiatives.

"Totally, 40 lakh acres will get water once Kaleshwaram project is completed. All that is kept aside. The conspiracy is to tarnish the image of KCR," said Kavitha, daughter of KCR.

The judicial commission has been appointed only to defame KCR, she claimed.