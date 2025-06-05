TGFSL designated as Government Examiner of Electronic Evidence

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) has been designated as a ‘Government Examiner of Electronic Evidence’ by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 79A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

TGFSL Director Shikha Goel said that this landmark recognition signifies a monumental stride in the laboratory’s journey towards excellence in digital forensics and scientific service delivery.

With this notification, TGFSL is now empowered with enhanced legal authority to examine, analyze, and certify digital and electronic evidence, thus making such evidence more admissible and credible before courts of law across India.

She said that the Digital Forensics Division of TGFSL is among the most advanced in the country, equipped to handle complex investigations involving mobile devices, hard drives (including damaged media), and a wide array of digital storage formats.

The division processes an average of 50 cases per month (approximately 150 material objects) and has played a pivotal role in securing convictions in several high-profile cases in Telangana. TGFSL has set a benchmark nationally by delivering prioritized forensic reports in POCSO Act cases, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives.