DEECET results announced

HYDERABAD: The result for the DEECET-2025, which was held in March 2025, was announced on Thursday.

In Telugu medium, 72.79% of candidates cleared the exam, whereas in English medium 86.34% of candidates and in Urdu medium 38.35% of candidates passed the exam, with a total pass percentage of 78.18%.

The student certificate verification will be conducted from June 9 to 13 in the 10 DIETs across the state. The web options submission will take place from June 14 to 17. Candidates can check their results on the DEECET website – https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The exam was held for admission into D.El.Ed and DPSE courses in the government DIETs and private unaided elementary teacher education institutions, including minority and non-minority institutions, for the batch 2025–27.