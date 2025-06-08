We are prioritising green power sector, Telangana aims for 20,000 MW by 2030: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that Telangana is moving forward with strategic planning for prioritising the green power sector.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Greenko Integrated Power Project at Pinnapuram village in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, he highlighted Telangana’s vision for renewable energy.

“MoUs worth `1 lakh crore have already been signed for green power generation in Telangana,” he said and added that the Telangana government has introduced the New Energy Policy, which is aimed at achieving 20,000 MW of green power by 2029–30.

The deputy CM further explained that with the increasing power demand across the country, the Telangana government is exploring various avenues to enhance power generation and move towards surplus electricity.

“Every product in the world requires electricity. To increase production, electricity supply must be abundant. If production increases, employment and the state’s GDP will grow. It’s a continuous cycle,” he said.

Vikramarka pointed out that electricity consumption is rising across India, and if power is generated solely through coal, it would increase costs and pollution, impacting the environment. Hence, the world is rapidly shifting towards green power, he emphasised.

He said that countries around the world are encouraging electricity generation through diverse methods like solar, wind, thermal, pumped storage, floating solar and hydrogen power. He also explained how solar power generated during the day is stored and later used during peak hours at night via pumped storage systems.

The deputy CM praised Greenko Power for starting electricity production on schedule and noted that the company is producing electricity from solar, wind, and pumped storage at a single location spread across 4,000 acres — the first of its kind in the world.