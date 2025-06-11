Inclusivity in digital domain the way ahead: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of inclusivity in the digital domain, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the development of large language models, digital public infrastructure and direct benefit systems were everyday examples of how scientific progress is impacting daily life.
Pradhan was addressing the International Conference of Young Scientists hosted by Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) in collaboration with the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).
The theme of the week-long conference that will conclude on June 14 is “Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change”.
The event has brought together 135 delegates from 60 countries and 65 from across India, creating what the organisers describe as a “diverse and inclusive forum”.
The conference also includes the annual general meeting of the Global Young Academy, aimed at fostering dialogue and strategic collaboration among emerging leaders in the scientific community worldwide.
In his address, following the inauguration of the conference, Pradhan referred to the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future), and spoke of India’s longstanding tradition of knowledge creation, grounded in curiosity, sustainability, and ethics.
Citing the country’s scientific heritage, he mentioned the contributions of ancient philosophers as well as recent achievements in space missions, food security, automation, robotics, and big data.
BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad, stated that science must ultimately serve humanity and act as a force for societal good.
He noted that the transformation driven by the National Education Policy, along with increased public-private collaboration, is helping shape an innovative and inclusive future. Science, he said, carries the responsibility of improving lives and must foster trust while translating knowledge into practical solutions.