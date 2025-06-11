Inclusivity in digital domain the way ahead: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

HYDERABAD: Underlining the importance of inclusivity in the digital domain, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the development of large language models, digital public infrastructure and direct benefit systems were everyday examples of how scientific progress is impacting daily life.

Pradhan was addressing the International Conference of Young Scientists hosted by Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) in collaboration with the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

The theme of the week-long conference that will conclude on June 14 is “Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change”.

The event has brought together 135 delegates from 60 countries and 65 from across India, creating what the organisers describe as a “diverse and inclusive forum”.