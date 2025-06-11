Proposal to set up IIM in Telangana on the table, says Dharmendra Pradhan

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that proposals to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana are under consideration, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the southern states are leading the country in the field of education.
Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state office, Pradhan said that the Union government has been increasing the number of universities and establishing new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), IIMs and central universities. He stated that the NDA government was implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to improve the growth of the Indian education system.
Admitting that southern states play a major role in India’s economic growth, Pradhan stated that there was no cause for concern regarding the delimitation process, which was yet to begin. He said that the delimitation of constituencies would take place only after considering all relevant factors.
He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also clarified on several occasions that no state would lose out in the process.
TG may see mushrooming of varsities: Union minister
Recalling that permission had been granted for the establishment of a campus of the University of Liverpool in India, the Union minister said: “Telangana is poised to see universities mushrooming, with most coming up in Hyderabad, which is witnessing rapid development.”
Pradhan noted that a large number of Telugu-speaking people reside in Odisha and said that he was familiar with Telugu culture and traditions.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing governance for the past 11 years, and released a booklet highlighting the achievements of this period.
Referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remark that only 50 paise of every released rupee reached the beneficiary, Pradhan said that now the full amount is reaching the intended recipients.
He also commented on incidents following the Kargil conflict, noting the Balakot and Uri strikes, as well as the recent attack on Pakistan air bases as part of Operation Sindoor, and claimed that Naxalite groups are fighting their final battles in the country.
4 crore houses in 11 years
He stated that the NDA government has set various targets to improve services to the nation and has worked to achieve them. He pointed out that India is now ranked fourth in the global economy. He further said that the NDA government, led by Modi, has helped 25 crore people rise out of poverty and set a target of building six crore houses across the country, with four crore already constructed in the past 11 years.
Pradhan said that the NDA government has prioritised health, rural development, youth welfare and women’s development, and recalled that new railway lines and national highway connections have been developed in Telangana.