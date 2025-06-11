Proposal to set up IIM in Telangana on the table, says Dharmendra Pradhan

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that proposals to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana are under consideration, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the southern states are leading the country in the field of education.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state office, Pradhan said that the Union government has been increasing the number of universities and establishing new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), IIMs and central universities. He stated that the NDA government was implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to improve the growth of the Indian education system.

Admitting that southern states play a major role in India’s economic growth, Pradhan stated that there was no cause for concern regarding the delimitation process, which was yet to begin. He said that the delimitation of constituencies would take place only after considering all relevant factors.

He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also clarified on several occasions that no state would lose out in the process.