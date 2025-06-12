Every nursery in state will be made functional: Telangana minister Surekha

HYDERABAD: Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday instructed officials to plant fruit-bearing and medicinal plants along the road margins under Vanamahotsavam programme. She also directed them to plant flower plants on government lands, office premises, schools and along the road margins.

The minister unveiled the poster of “Vanamahotsavam 2025” at her Jubilee Hills residence.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the government will distribute flower and fruit bearing saplings to households to promote greenery.

The minister emphasised that detailed planning is crucial at every level —from district to village level, and that Vanamahotsavam should be made a participatory and result-oriented initiative.

The plantation drives will be conducted intensively during the peak monsoon months of June, July and August, she added.

“Every nursery at the village level will be made functional to raise and distribute saplings locally, strengthening the sense of ownership among communities,” she said while instructing the officials to launch a massive public campaign on Vanamahotsavam programme.

“In 2024, the state aimed to plant 20.02 crore saplings and achieved 95 per cent of that target by planting 19.04 crore saplings. This year, officials are tasked with achieving 100 per cent target,” she added.

Minister receives 109 applications at ‘Meet Your Minister’ prog

Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday attended the “Meet Your Minister” programme at Gandhi Bhavan and received over 100 applications from the public.

The minister, who also holds the Endowments portfolio, instructed the officials belonging to departments that come under her to address the grievances of people.

She also asked the officials of other departments, including housing and revenue to look into the issues of people and resolve them at the earliest.