Farmer dies by suicide in Mulugu, kin blame abuse over borrowed debt

MULUGU: A farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide outside the house of a fertiliser shopowner in Abbapur village on Tuesday. The victim was identified as G Raju, a resident of the same village.

According to his wife, G Padma, Raju had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the shop owner, N Jitender, on interest. “For three years, Jitender had been harassing and abusing my husband to repay the money. Unable to bear the pressure, my husband warned that he would consume pesticide in front of the shopowner’s house if the harassment continued,” Padma said.

On Wednesday, locals found Raju unconscious with froth coming from his mouth and immediately informed the police.

Mulugu Sub-Inspector Venkateshwar Rao and his team rushed to the spot and shifted Raju to the Mulugu government hospital, where he succumbed later that night.

Based on a complaint filed by Raju’s wife, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The body was sent to Mulugu government hospital for postmortem.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.