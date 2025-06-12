Kidnapped 20-month-old boy rescued within seven hours; two arrested

NALGONDA: The district police rescued a 20-month-old boy kidnapped from the District Government Hospital and reunited him with his parents within seven hours, Nalgonda DSP Shiva Ram Reddy told reporters on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Narayana Dasu Aruna and Jantika Sukkamma, both residents of Dammaiguda, Hyderabad, and originally from Adavi Bollaram, Gollaguda village, Nakirekal mandal. They have been arrested.

The incident occurred when Byram Anji Babu and his pregnant wife Bhagyalakshmi, from Tungapadu village in Miryalagudem mandal, visited the hospital accompanied by their toddler, Someshwara Kumar, and a neighbour, Parvathamma.

The investigation revealed that Aruna, who had lost her son to suicide a year ago, was desperate for a male child. She allegedly conspired with her neighbour, Sukkamma, to abduct a boy. The two had been scouting potential targets around the Nalgonda bus stand and hospital areas.

On June 10, they approached Bhagyalakshmi and Parvathamma, who were resting under a tree near the maternity ward. Gaining their trust, the women offered to watch over the child while the others went for lunch. Once alone, they fled with the boy.

After receiving the complaint, Nalgonda SP Sharath Chandra Prasad deployed four special teams, which successfully tracked and rescued the child. “The swift action by the police ensured the safe recovery of the child,” the DSP said.