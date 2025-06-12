Raids reveal hygiene violations in sweet shops across Hyderabad and Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Several sweet shops across Hyderabad and Secunderabad were found flouting food safety norms during surprise inspections conducted by GHMC Food Safety Officers (FSOs). So far, 60 sweet shops have been inspected.

Officials said common violations included patchy and food-littered flooring, housefly infestations, food handlers working without gloves or hairnets, stagnant and unclean water in washing areas and lack of insect-proof window meshes.

Kitchens were found to have greasy exhausts, patchy and flaking walls and ceilings and poor drainage systems. Other lapses noted were the absence of pest control records, employee health records, and water analysis reports.

Many shops failed to display use-by or best-before dates for sweets and savouries, kept open dustbins, had poor lighting in kitchen areas and used unclean utensils.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed all FSOs to inspect at least five sweet shops in their respective circles.

Shops found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its Rules and Regulations, 2011, were issued notices for rectification.