Minority school locked over unpaid rent in Telangana

HYDERABAD: On the first day of school reopening, teachers and students of the Telangana Minority Residential School, Bagh Lingampally, were seen standing outside the campus gate after the building owner locked it due to 13 months of unpaid rent.

The gate was later opened following assurances from Telangana Government Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) officials that the dues would be cleared soon.

Sources said that rent for around 40 Telangana Minority Residential Schools in the city is pending. For the Bagh Lingampally school alone, rent arrears amount to around Rs 6 lakh.

“As the rent had not been released for 13 months, the owner locked the school gate. It was just for a few hours. Once officials from the state government spoke to him and assured payment, it was reopened,” said Vanisri, the school principal.

“We locked the building as the rent hasn’t been paid for 13 months. Earlier, the state government used to clear rent monthly, but after COVID, payments became irregular. Despite repeated visits to government offices, no concrete solution was given. After officials promised to clear five months’ rent immediately, we opened the gate,” the building owner said.