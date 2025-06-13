Telangana HC extends interim relief to CM Revanth Reddy in defamation case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday extended interim orders in favour of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy until June 27 in a case related to alleged defamatory remarks made by him during a public meeting in Kothagudem last year in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The orders were originally passed on April 25 in connection with a criminal quash petition filed by the chief minister. The CM reportedly accused the BJP of planning to abolish reservations if voted to power and is also alleged to have displayed a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP maintains that the remarks and visuals were aimed at damaging the party’s image.

Kasam Venkateswarlu, a BJP supporter, filed the complaint that led to the present criminal proceedings. The case is currently being heard before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases.

In his interim order, Justice Lakshman has also dispensed with Revanth Reddy’s personal appearance before the trial court. During the hearing, the CM’s legal counsel argued that the statements were made in a political context and should not be construed as defamatory.

Revanth acquitted in 2023 case

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday acquitted by a local sessions court in Nampally in a case related to the alleged offensive remarks he made against police when he was TPCC chief in August 2023. The court noted that the accused was found not guilty of the offence punishable under Sections 294 B (uttering any obscene song or words in or near a public place), 189 (threat of injury to any public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. The accused was also acquitted under Section 248(1) CrPC. According to the complaint, the then TPCC chief, during a press meet organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on August 14, 2023, threatened to strip and beat up the Mahbubnagar police.

Political leaders should reflect on how inappropriate it is to criticise the police by making baseless accusations and humiliating allegations, the complaint said and added, “In recent times, some political leaders are trying to demoralise the Telangana police with such cheap words for their personal popularity.” However, due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted him.