Multi-crore Bhoodan land case: ED files counter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a detailed counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court concerning an alleged multi-crore land scam involving Bhoodan and government lands in Nagaram.

The affidavit, filed by ED assistant director Gajraj Singh Thakur, outlines a conspiracy involving the use of forged documents, illegal land transfers and the sale of government-notified properties. Proceeds from these transactions were allegedly diverted to private individuals.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Dastagir Sharif in March 2023, leading to an FIR at Maheshwaram police station under the Rachakonda Commissionerate. The FIR names Khaderunnisa, her son Munawar Khan, Bobbili Damodar Reddy, Bobbili Vishwanath Reddy, N Santosh and Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy.

They are accused of creating forged documents and executing fraudulent sale deeds for approximately 103 acres located in Survey Nos. 181/1-6 and 182 in Nagaram.