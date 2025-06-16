Big three face major challenges ahead of Telangana local body elections

HYDERABAD: In view of upcoming local body elections, a major challenge lies ahead for the ruling Congress as well as the opposition parties — the BRS and BJP.
These elections are especially significant for first-time Congress MLAs, who need to ensure their party secures a majority in their respective constituencies. Their ability to manage internal conflicts and group politics will be critical to building a strong foundation for re-election in the future.
For the Congress, this will be the first grassroots-level electoral battle since coming to power. The party is keen to prove its governance capabilities by winning a majority of Zilla Parishad and Mandal
Praja Parishads (MPP), along with gram panchayats. Congress MLAs are under immense pressure, as aspiring leaders and their supporters are demanding tickets to contest in ZPTC, MPTC and sarpanch elections as an entry into political life.
The situation is tense on the ground. In every village, at least four to five candidates are vying for the sarpanch post, while at the mandal level, there are four to eight contenders for each ZPTC seat and three to four aspirants for every MPTC member post. This intense competition is seen as a test of strength and strategy for the sitting MLAs, who must navigate these internal battles carefully.
Banking on flagship schemes
To gain an edge, the Congress is banking on its flagship welfare schemes such as Indiramma Housing, Rythu Bharosa and the supply of superfine rice through the PDS. The party plans to deploy ministers, MPs and senior leaders as in-charges at district, Assembly and mandal levels to steer the campaign and ensure victory over the BRS and BJP.
Meanwhile, the BRS is also going all-out to reclaim lost ground. The party, which previously held a majority of chairperson posts of ZP and mandal parishads as well as sarpanch posts during its decade-long rule, still retains a strong vote base and presence at the grassroots. However, the defection of several sitting MPTC and ZPTC members and sarpanches to the Congress in the run-up to the recent Assembly and Parliamentary elections has caused internal tension. Despite this, BRS leaders remain confident, claiming that public dissatisfaction with the Congress will drive voters back to them.
Meanwhile, the BJP faces a crucial litmus test. While not traditionally strong at the grassroots level in Telangana, the party is looking to consolidate its recent gains — having won eight MLA and eight MP seats in the state. The BJP is focused on using these local elections to build a robust organisational structure and increase its vote share, with an eye on the next Assembly elections. Party sources say that the BJP has adopted a strategic approach to secure a significant number of local body seats and convert this momentum into long-term political capital.
Currently, the state has 5,717 MPTC members, 538 ZPTC members, and 12,769 sarpanches whose terms ended in May and January of the previous year.