Big three face major challenges ahead of Telangana local body elections

HYDERABAD: In view of upcoming local body elections, a major challenge lies ahead for the ruling Congress as well as the opposition parties — the BRS and BJP.

These elections are especially significant for first-time Congress MLAs, who need to ensure their party secures a majority in their respective constituencies. Their ability to manage internal conflicts and group politics will be critical to building a strong foundation for re-election in the future.

For the Congress, this will be the first grassroots-level electoral battle since coming to power. The party is keen to prove its governance capabilities by winning a majority of Zilla Parishad and Mandal

Praja Parishads (MPP), along with gram panchayats. Congress MLAs are under immense pressure, as aspiring leaders and their supporters are demanding tickets to contest in ZPTC, MPTC and sarpanch elections as an entry into political life.

The situation is tense on the ground. In every village, at least four to five candidates are vying for the sarpanch post, while at the mandal level, there are four to eight contenders for each ZPTC seat and three to four aspirants for every MPTC member post. This intense competition is seen as a test of strength and strategy for the sitting MLAs, who must navigate these internal battles carefully.