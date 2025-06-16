Committed to spending required money on education: Telangana DyCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana can compete with the world by enhancing human resources through education, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the future of students is the state’s future.

The deputy CM celebrated his birthday with the inmates of the Victoria Memorial Orphanage in Kothapet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

After sharing a meal with the students of the orphanage, Vikramarka said: “The state government, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, is committed to spending as much money as required on education.”

He highlighted that the government was building the Young India Integrated Residential Schools with the noble objective of providing education of international standard that enables every child in the state to compete globally.

He said these schools are being constructed in each constituency on 25 acres with Rs 200 crore funds.

“In the first phase, the government is constructing 100 schools at a cost of Rs 11,600 crore,” he added.

The deputy CM assured that the valuable land of Victoria Memorial Residential School will be protected from any encroachment. He announced the immediate sanction of Rs 5 crore for the construction of a compound wall around the Victoria Memorial campus.