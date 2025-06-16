Twin electrocution tragedies rock Telangana

HYDERABAD/ JAGTIAL: Sunday brought twin electrocution disasters to Telangana. Early morning in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, a fallen high-tension wire charred to death two suspected homeless persons and a dog as they slept.

Hours later, in Korutla, two artisans were killed and seven critically injured after a large Ganesh idol they were moving touched a live power line.

In the Hyderabad case, two unidentified persons, suspected to be a couple, and a street dog were charred to death after a high-tension electric wire fell on them near Babai Hotel at Sagar X Roads in LB Nagar around 2 am.

According to police, a constable and a home guard, on Blue Colt patrol duty, received a distress call. Upon reaching the spot, they found the victims — a man, a woman and a dog — burnt to death. They had reportedly been sleeping beside a temple under blankets when the 11kV line snapped and landed on them.

“The victims died instantly and suffered severe burns. Their blankets and clothes had fused to their bodies,” said LB Nagar police, adding that the bodies were charred beyond recognition. Power supply to the area was immediately cut off.

Locals said the victims were beggars who often slept near the temple. Police suspect the wire may have snapped on its own or been dislodged by a passing vehicle. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The bodies have been shifted for postmortem.