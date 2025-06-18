Sounds of explosions are too close for them to feel safe, says Indian students in Tehran amid Israel-Iran conflict

HYDERABAD: While 110 Indian students at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran have been relocated to neighbouring Armenia, there seems to be no immediate end to the anxiety of those studying at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS).

Through a video message, the Indian students at TUMS said that they have been shifted to relatively safer locations within Tehran following the attack by Israel. However, the sounds of explosions are too close for them to feel safe.

The students said that the hostels they are residing in have been damaged. “We have been living in constant fear for the past five days. We are hearing explosions and are unable to sleep,” said one of the students.

Meanwhile, the students of Urmia thanked the Indian Embassy for relocating them safely to Armenia. Muskan Shabir, a 4th-year MBBS student, said, “Exactly 110 students of Urmia University have been accommodated in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Three days ago, we were in a terrible situation, but now we are safe.”