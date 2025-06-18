Sounds of explosions are too close for them to feel safe, says Indian students in Tehran amid Israel-Iran conflict

HYDERABAD: While 110 Indian students at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran have been relocated to neighbouring Armenia, there seems to be no immediate end to the anxiety of those studying at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS).
Through a video message, the Indian students at TUMS said that they have been shifted to relatively safer locations within Tehran following the attack by Israel. However, the sounds of explosions are too close for them to feel safe.
The students said that the hostels they are residing in have been damaged. “We have been living in constant fear for the past five days. We are hearing explosions and are unable to sleep,” said one of the students.
Meanwhile, the students of Urmia thanked the Indian Embassy for relocating them safely to Armenia. Muskan Shabir, a 4th-year MBBS student, said, “Exactly 110 students of Urmia University have been accommodated in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Three days ago, we were in a terrible situation, but now we are safe.”
Zahir Ali, a final-year student of Iran University of Medical Sciences, told TNIE that thousands of students were relocated to Qom where they are safe.
In Israel, expatriates from Telangana said that they are safe. Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi said that the Israeli government had issued alerts thrice since Monday night. Asked about the evacuation efforts, he told TNIE that registrations are being made and a decision will be taken based on the situation.
Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged the MEA to evacuate around 120 Indian pilgrims stranded in Iraq.
Telangana govt’s helplines
Vandhana, PS to resident commissioner - +919871999044
G Rakshith Naik, liaison officer - +919643723157
Javed Hussain, liaison officer - +919910014749
Ch Chakravarthi, PRO - +919949351270