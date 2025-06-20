Rahul a torchbearer for next generation: Transport Minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a torchbearer for the next generation of India.

“It was only due to Rahul Gandhi’s efforts and pressure that the Modi government was forced to announce that it would conduct the enumeration of castes during the Census,” Prabhakar said.

The minister, along with Cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav and other party leaders, took part in Rahul’s birthday celebrations organised by the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan.

Prabhakar said that the Kamareddy Declaration was conceived under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and announced in the state, following which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted a caste survey after the Congress came to power.