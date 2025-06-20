Telangana and Tony Blair Institute to partner in ‘Telangana Rising’ implementation

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana and Tony Blair Institute of Global Change (TBIGC) on Thursday exchanged a letter of intent for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its implementation.

The letter was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TBIGC founder and former UK prime minister Tony Blair in Delhi.

During his meeting with Blair, the chief minister highlighted the key aspects of Telangana Rising vision, including rapid growth from a state GDP of $200 billion to $1 trillion by 2035, and a further threefold increase to $3 trillion by 2047.

“This would be achieved through a plethora of unique strategic and tactical policy interventions, including zoning the state — inside ORR (core urban area, services only), and between ORR and Regional Ring Road area for China+1 manufacturing zone — rapid massive infra projects, including the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Railway, radial roads between RRR and ORR, a dry port, dedicated connectivity between dry port to a sea port in AP, Metro rail expansion in Hyderabad, new airports in Warangal and Adilabad, River Musi Rejuvenation, Bharat Future City (India’s most future-ready and planned city), among others,” the CM explained.

Vision 2047

The chief minister also spoke in detail about key elements of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, which would be unveiled publicly on December 9, 2025, marking the Congress government’s second anniversary in office.