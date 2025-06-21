Two more held in Asifabad women trafficking case

ADILABAD: Kumurambheem Asifabad police on Friday arrested two more accused in connection with the human trafficking case, taking the number of arrested individuals to eight, including Kameri Haridas, a police constable.

The arrested accused have been identified as Basher Surekha, a native of Dabla village in Mandasaur district of Madhya Pradesh and Ganshyam Prajapathi from Boath who had been absconding.

According to police, the gang targeted poor and unsuspecting families in the district. After identifying potential victims, the traffickers would approach the families, offering marriage proposals to men from Madhya Pradesh, claiming they were financially well-off and would provide a secure future. Trusting these assurances, the families would consent.

Once the agreement was reached, the gang took the women to Madhya Pradesh, where they were forced into agricultural labour and other work for six months to a year. Later, some victims were reportedly sold to brothels.