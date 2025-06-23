Indians, many from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, stay put in Israel despite rising tensions

HYDERABAD: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, most Indian expatriates in Israel, including many from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are reluctant to return home, despite evacuation efforts by Indian authorities.

Soma Ravi, president of the Israel Telangana Association, told TNIE that the Indian Embassy has arranged transportation for those willing to leave. “On Monday, the embassy will facilitate travel from Tel Aviv to Jordan, with repatriation to India expected by evening,” he said.

Most Indians living in Israel are construction workers and caretakers.

“Most Indians don’t want to leave because returning means losing their jobs, which are their primary livelihood,” Ravi explained. “There’s fear that once they leave, companies will replace them, adding to the financial burden of existing debts back home.”

Even with employers’ consent, returning to Israel and regaining the same job with comparable pay is uncertain. “Employers may find permanent replacements, jeopardising employment stability,” he said.

‘Indians earn more here’

Indian workers in Israel often earn more than in other countries, Ravi noted. “How can they be expected to abandon stable, well-paying jobs for an uncertain future?”

After the embassy’s evacuation announcement, Ravi shared a voice message in a WhatsApp group with nearly 1,000 members. “Only four responded. That shows how secure people feel here.”

He added that life in Tel Aviv remains manageable. “The situation is under control. We follow safety protocols and take shelter in bunkers when alarms sound.”