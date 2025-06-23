Two teens among eight held for sexual abuse of a minor girl in Telangana

ADILABAD: In a special joint operation, SHE Team sleuths, along with Gudithanoor and Echoda police, arrested eight persons, including two minors, for sexually harassing a minor girl.

According to the investigation, one of the minors accused initiated contact with the victim on social media under the guise of friendship. It developed into a relationship soon. Later, the accused coerced her into explicit video calls and recorded these interactions without her consent.

He shared these videos with the other accused, after which the group collectively subjected the victim to further mental and sexual harassment. The case came to light after the girl disclosed the matter to her parents.

The six adult accused were identified as Sajjanwar Vamsi Krishna (20), Pawar Tarun (18), Sable Balwant Singh (18), Gundalwar Varun (18), Karad Sudhir (28) and Murkute Vittal (23). They were produced before a judge and remanded to custody, said Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh. Police seized seven mobile phones during the operation.

The two juveniles — a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old — were produced separately before a juvenile court judge in Adilabad.

The ASP added that a case under the POCSO Act was registered, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, against the accused at Gudithanoor police station. She reiterated the Adilabad SHE Team’s readiness to assist women in distress (emergency contact number 8712659953) and urged parents to vigilantly monitor their children’s online and social activities.