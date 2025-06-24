ACB recovers five crore from bank lockers of KLIS EE held in DA case

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials reportedly recovered Rs 5 crore in cash from bank lockers belonging to Nune Sridhar, Executive Engineer of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The recovery was made on Monday during the fourth day of his custodial interrogation.

Sridhar is currently in ACB custody as part of a five-day remand that began on June 20. Sources said the ACB is probing allegations that the engineer amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of `200 crore through illegal means. As part of the investigation, the ACB officials have scrutinised his bank records and opened multiple lockers in his name.

The ongoing inquiry also focuses on Sridhar’s suspected purchase of high-value immovable properties and his alleged financial dealings through benami accounts. Officials said further questioning is underway to identify the source of the funds and potential collaborators.

Sridhar was arrested by ACB on June 11 following searches at 14 places in the state linked to him and unearthed disproportionate assets allegedly worth over `200 crore.

It is to be noted that the state government transferred Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (General) G Anil Kumar the same day Sridhar was taken into custody. It is alleged that Anil Kumar played a role in shielding Sridhar by allowing him to remain in his post even after he was transferred out.

The ACB is now looking into whether administrative support enabled Sridhar to remain in a key position and accumulate illicit wealth. Further action and additional recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses. However, ACB officials were not available for their comments.