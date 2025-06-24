Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana over next seven days: IMD

HYDERABAD: The state is expected to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next seven days, according to the IMD.

On Monday, the IMD reported that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. The system is positioned between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts southward.

Under its influence, several districts are likely to experience thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurumbheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Suryapet.

Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, are expected to prevail across all districts for the next five days.

In Hyderabad, the next 48 hours will witness partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 km/h. Hazy conditions may prevail during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33°C and 23°C respectively.

Surface winds will likely be south-westerlies, with speeds of around 8–10 km/h.