Chandrababu Naidu diverted water as KCR was silent: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has challenged former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate in the Assembly on the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters. “If you have the courage, come for a debate in the Assembly on this matter. Write to the Speaker to convene a special session on any date you choose. Let us debate and discuss,” Revanth said while addressing the ‘Rythu Bharosa Vijayotsava Sabha’ near the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Revanth also accused BRS leaders of spreading misinformation that he was supporting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the construction of the Godavari-Banakacherla project.

“If I had wanted to stay with Chandrababu Naidu, I would have done so. I joined the Congress to support Sonia Gandhi and bring a government that serves the people. Is it not true that in 2016, Chandrababu issued a GO to divert 400 tmcft of Godavari water to Handri-Neeva through Banakacherla? This was because KCR claimed there was 3,000 tmcft in the Godavari. Let us discuss Godavari and Krishna waters in the Assembly. I challenge you to this debate,” he said.

KCR’s decision to accept 299 tmcft water share a death warrant for TG: CM

The chief minister alleged that KCR compromised Telangana’s share of Krishna waters. “KCR has signed a death warrant for Telangana by agreeing to only 299 tmcft out of the 811 tmcft allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh by the Bachawat Tribunal. Though 68% of the Krishna catchment area in undivided AP lies in Telangana, only 299 tmcft was accepted by the state. As per international water laws, 555 tmcft should have come to Telangana,” he said.

“Is it not true that Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages have collapsed? Is it not true that some farmers have said that there would be nothing wrong if KCR was hanged at Chinna Kaleshwaram for this failure? Even after spending Rs 2 lakh crore on the project, why are the projects incomplete? Have you completed a single project in 10 years?” he asked.