CM Revanth Reddy for overhaul of Congress panels ahead of local body polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the style of functioning of district in-charge ministers, especially with regard to responsibilities entrusted with them in the run-up to the local body elections.
The CM asked the district in-charge ministers and other key leaders to ensure that the party’s organisational structure, from booth-level panels to district committees, is revamped as part of preparation for the upcoming local body elections as well as a byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment.
Revanth, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, participated in the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. The PAC members and special invitees, such as ministers, also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the CM is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over several in-charge ministers’ indifferent attitude towards filling district- and mandal-level nominated posts. He is also learnt to have asked them to effectively utilise the funds allocated to their respective districts.
“The entire responsibility of local body elections lies with the in-charge ministers. They have both the authority and the resources. Yet, they are not paying adequate attention to district matters. This is unacceptable,” Revanth reportedly remarked during the meeting.
During a discussion on Jubilee Hills byelection, the CM and AICC in-charge directed the party leaders not to make any statements on allotment of party ticket. They warned the aspirants that the party will view such statements seriously and take action.
Both Revanth and Natarajan said that the Jubilee Hills byelection result would have an impact on the GHMC elections, which are around the corner.
The CM also asked the Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar to take the lead in chalking out plans for the Jubilee Hills byelection.
60:40 allocation of tickets to ‘original’ leaders, turncoats
With regard to the conflict in the constituencies where BRS MLAs and other key leaders joined the Congress, the party is learnt to have given a suggestion that a ratio of 60:40 be maintained in allotting tickets to leaders. The CM is believed to have remarked that achieving coordination between the old guard and recent entrants is the responsibility of district in-charge ministers.
Both the CM and the AICC in-charge expressed their readiness to visit rural areas as part of election preparation.
Referring to a protest staged at Gandhi Bhavan using a flock of sheep, the leadership warned the Yadava and Kuruma community leaders that such a move would only give an advantage to opposition parties to criticise the government.
Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav reportedly expressed his displeasure over his community not being given representation in the state Cabinet and other key positions.