CM Revanth Reddy for overhaul of Congress panels ahead of local body polls

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the style of functioning of district in-charge ministers, especially with regard to responsibilities entrusted with them in the run-up to the local body elections.

The CM asked the district in-charge ministers and other key leaders to ensure that the party’s organisational structure, from booth-level panels to district committees, is revamped as part of preparation for the upcoming local body elections as well as a byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment.

Revanth, along with AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, participated in the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan. The PAC members and special invitees, such as ministers, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CM is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over several in-charge ministers’ indifferent attitude towards filling district- and mandal-level nominated posts. He is also learnt to have asked them to effectively utilise the funds allocated to their respective districts.