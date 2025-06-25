Telangana High Court directs government, SEC to conduct local body elections by September 30

HYDERABAD: Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the Telangana State Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to complete the process of conducting elections to local bodies and declare the results by September 30, 2025.

The Court has set a three-month timeline for the entire election process, starting with a 30-day period for the State Government to finalise and declare Backwards Classes (BC) reservations in local bodies. Following this, the State Election Commission has been given 60 days to conduct the elections and declare the results.

The directive comes in response to petitions highlighting the delay in holding local body elections, which are essential for the functioning of grassroots democratic institutions. The Court emphasised the importance of adhering to constitutional mandates and ensuring timely elections.