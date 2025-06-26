Muslim woman’s right to Khula absolute: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that a Muslim woman’s right to Khula (divorce) is absolute and she does not require the husband’s consent, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against a family court order. The appeal also challenged the validity of a Khulanama (divorce certificate) issued by a religious council.

The case involved a couple married in 2012. After years of domestic abuse, the wife sought Khula. When the man refused to cooperate, she approached a religious advisory body consisting of Islamic scholars which issued a Khulanama on October 5, 2020 after reconciliation efforts failed.

Muslim Personal Law recognises Khula

The husband challenged the move in a family court, claiming that the religious council had no legal authority to issue a divorce certificate. When the family court rejected his plea, he approached the high court in appeal.

During the hearing, the appellant argued before a bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao that a non-governmental religious council cannot adjudicate matrimonial matters or issue legally valid divorce documents. He maintained that only a court or a legally appointed Qazi can rule on such matters under Islamic law.