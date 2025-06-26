Telangana government will actively promote cottage industries: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the government will actively promote cottage industries that generate large-scale employment opportunities and revenue.

Vikramarka, along with fellow Cabinet members Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari, inaugurated stalls set up for exhibition and sale of BC artisans’ handmade products under the aegis of the BC Welfare Department at Tank Bund. The exhibition, which will be on till June 29, features products produced by cottage industries from across Telangana.

Later, addressing the media, the deputy CM said that the government was committed to encouraging such handmade products as part of building a healthy Telangana.

He appealed to the people to visit the exhibition, purchase eco-friendly and healthy products of their choice, and support traditional artisans. He also mentioned that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was allocating dedicated funds with a special focus on BC corporations.

The exhibition showcases clay utensils made by potters, bamboo products by Medari artisans, beadwork items and handloom products from Pochampally, Gadwal and Narayanpet.