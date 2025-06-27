CM Revanth Reddy launches EAGLE to keep hawk’s eye on drugs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced the formation of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to replace the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, stating that the new entity will intensify surveillance and enforcement against drug-related activities.

Speaking at a programme to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at Shilpakala Vedika, Revanth said, “Telangana has begun efforts to curb drugs and ganja. Even if one ganja plant is grown or drugs are brought into the state, EAGLE will monitor it. Be cautious.”

He reiterated his aim of making Telangana a drug-free state, asserting that no drugs would be allowed to enter its borders.

“From Komaram Bheem to Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komuraiah and Sarvai Papanna, many have inspired the people through various movements. Universities and colleges once served as platforms for the statehood struggle. Now, the state is facing a different challenge. We must ask ourselves if Telangana becoming a hub of ganja is a matter of self-respect or shame,” Revanth said.

CM: No progress as long as drugs rule the roost

The chief minister disclosed that soon after assuming office, he instructed officials to take strict action against drugs. Referring to India’s performance at the Olympics, he said: “A country with a population of 140 crore not winning a single gold medal, is that not an embarrassment? Can a country where drug use is widespread progress?”

Revanth pointed out that states such as Punjab and Haryana were already facing severe drug-related challenges. “Youth in those states have become addicted and families are suffering. Punjabis once led from the front in wars and the Freedom Movement, but the situation has changed,” he said.