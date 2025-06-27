How can one expect sincere probe by department that tapped phones, asks Union Minister Kishan Reddy

NIZAMABAD : Expressing doubts over the state police uncovering the truth behind the alleged phone-tapping case, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday demanded that the state government seek a CBI investigation into the issue.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here, the Union minister wondered: “During the BRS regime, it was police who tapped the phones of politicians, officials, celebrities and others, and spied on them. Now, how can the officials of the same department be expected to conduct a sincere investigation into the case?”

Kishan, who is also the president of the state BJP unit, was in Nizamabad to review the arrangements being made for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29 to inaugurate the National Turmeric Board office at Vinayak Nagar.

Recalling that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, when he was the president of TPCC, had sought a CBI probe into the phone-tapping case, Kishan said: “If the Congress is sincere and doesn’t have any secret understanding with BRS, it should seek a CBI investigation.”

“If the state government is not ready for a CBI probe, we will continue our fight in the high court, seeking a court direction for a CBI investigation. We’ve already filed a petition in the court. We will present our arguments effectively in the high court, seeking its direction in this regard,” he added.