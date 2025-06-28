Aspirational Blocks Programme: Telangana’s Gattu block placed fifth in NITI Aayog rankings

HYDERABAD: Gattu block of Jogulamba Gadwal district has secured the 5th rank at the national level in the Delta rankings of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) announced by NITI Aayog on Friday.

It also stood second in Zone-3, which includes the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The rankings were announced as part of the Delta Rankings for the January-March 2025 quarter.

Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B M Santhosh in a statement said that Gattu block is set to receive a cash reward of Rs 1 crore from NITI Aayog in recognition of its good performance. He said that it is a remarkable achievement as a total of 500 aspirational blocks competed. As part of the initiative, a ‘Wall of Fame’ will be displayed at NITI Aayog’s headquarters in New Delhi to showcase the success stories of top-performing blocks.

The Delta Ranking is based on 39 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) spread across five critical sectors, including health and nutrition, education, agriculture and allied activities, basic infrastructure, social development. Between the October-December 2024 and January-March 2025 quarters, Gattu block recorded a notable composite score improvement from 61.24 to 69.43, marking a growth of 8.19%.