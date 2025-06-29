Telangana HC tells IO to conduct fair probe against former MLA

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the investigating officer probing the case against former MLA Nadipelli Divakar and 29 others to conduct investigation strictly as per the procedures laid down in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The petitioners, including Divakar, former Mancherial MLA and senior leader of the BRS, moved the high court seeking a stay on all proceedings in a criminal case registered against them. They expressed fears that police may arrest them without following due process.

The case pertains to an alleged unlawful protest organised on the NH-363 at Bellampally Chowrastha without prior police permission. The petitioners were accused of raising slogans against the police, demanding the arrest of Congress workers involved in a clash.

According to the petitioners’ counsel, the Congress workers attacked BRS activists, causing serious injuries. However, the police allegedly chose to register cases only against the BRS members, while ignoring the role of Congress workers in an earlier incident.