Eight dead, at least 20 injured in reactor blast at Patancheru chemical plant in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Eight people were killed and at least 20 others suffered injuries after a reactor explosion at a chemical plant in the Pasamailaram industrial area of Patancheru, Sangareddy district, on Monday.

The blast occurred while workers were on duty, triggering chaos and panic throughout the plant.

Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion was so powerful that some workers were thrown nearly 100 metres away. Flames erupted immediately, engulfing parts of the factory.

Firefighters were deployed to contain the fire. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident and directed officials to take all steps to save the trapped workers and provide them advanced medical care, an official release said.

Further details are awaited.