250 SCCL staff deployed for SLBC rescue opsn in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has deployed around 250 personnel in four shifts for continuous rescue operations at the SLBC site, following government directives, informed Chairman and Managing Director N Balram.

SCCL’s workforce, equipped with advanced cutting tools and first aid expertise, is working to restore the track line to the tunnel boring machine while clearing slush using tubs. Given the complexity, the operation is expected to take time, with SCCL fully committed to ensuring swift progress, he said.

On Friday, the CMD visited the site to assess ongoing rescue efforts, including gas cutting of TBM parts and slush removal. NGRI teams have identified five probable locations using Ground Penetrating Instruments (GPI), with planned excavations guided by NGRI. SCCL and NDRF teams remain actively engaged in the rescue mission.