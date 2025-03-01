Launch of job schemes on March 2: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the implementation of self-employment schemes through SC, ST, BC, and minority corporations remained the priority of the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday disclosed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with bankers, will launch self-employment schemes worth approximately Rs 6,000 crore in Wanaparthy on March 2.

The government plans to organise the distribution of financial aid and assets under these schemes as part of a larger welfare initiative, he stated.

Speaking at a review meeting with bankers on Friday, Vikramarka said that welfare corporations had been neglected during the decade that the BRS was in power. Stressing that subsidies and margin money would be made available, he urged banks to collaborate with the government in providing financial support to unemployed youth.

Vikramarka also highlighted the importance of rural development, stating that progress in villages was essential for overall state growth. As part of efforts to support the national policy on renewable energy, the government launched the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme to encourage women to establish solar power generation units. An agreement has been signed with solar power companies to generate 1,000 MW of solar power, he said, calling on banks to support women entrepreneurs.

The deputy chief minister further announced interest-free loans for women displaced by the Musi project and recalled that Rs 20,000 crore was allocated to women’s self-help groups (SHGs).