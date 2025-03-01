What has Kishan, a Union minister, done for Telangana, asks CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remarks with an open letter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP leader of making irresponsible statements. The CM also recalled Kishan’s earlier claim that the Centre follows a specific policy when sanctioning projects and accused him of lacking awareness of the matter.

Revanth asserted that his government was committed to state welfare, federal principles and transparency. He made it clear that his administration has fully adhered to central policies in proposing key projects such as Metro Phase-II, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Regional Ring Rail, Musi River rejuvenation and the dry port. He also pointed out that he had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and Kishan Reddy himself to seek approvals for these projects.

Revanth recalled that the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh had initiated Hyderabad Metro’s Phase-I, but the previous BRS government neglected its expansion. To ensure comprehensive development across Hyderabad, the Telangana government has proposed five Metro corridors worth Rs 24,269 crore and sought approvals from Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Manohar Lal Khattar and Kishan Reddy.

The CM questioned the Centre’s nod for Metro projects in Bengaluru and Chennai while delaying Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, despite Kishan being a Union minister. He urged the Centre to support the Musi rejuvenation project, highlighting his repeated appeals to the PM and Union Ministers CR Patil, Manohar Lal Khattar and Kishan Reddy.