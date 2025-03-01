What has Kishan, a Union minister, done for Telangana, asks CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remarks with an open letter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the BJP leader of making irresponsible statements. The CM also recalled Kishan’s earlier claim that the Centre follows a specific policy when sanctioning projects and accused him of lacking awareness of the matter.
Revanth asserted that his government was committed to state welfare, federal principles and transparency. He made it clear that his administration has fully adhered to central policies in proposing key projects such as Metro Phase-II, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Regional Ring Rail, Musi River rejuvenation and the dry port. He also pointed out that he had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and Kishan Reddy himself to seek approvals for these projects.
Revanth recalled that the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh had initiated Hyderabad Metro’s Phase-I, but the previous BRS government neglected its expansion. To ensure comprehensive development across Hyderabad, the Telangana government has proposed five Metro corridors worth Rs 24,269 crore and sought approvals from Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Manohar Lal Khattar and Kishan Reddy.
The CM questioned the Centre’s nod for Metro projects in Bengaluru and Chennai while delaying Hyderabad Metro Phase-II, despite Kishan being a Union minister. He urged the Centre to support the Musi rejuvenation project, highlighting his repeated appeals to the PM and Union Ministers CR Patil, Manohar Lal Khattar and Kishan Reddy.
Revanth reiterated the importance of completing North and South segments of the RRR and the Regional Ring Rail, stating that he had personally explained their significance to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the prime minister.
He stressed the need for a Rs 17,000 crore greenfield road project connecting Bandar port in AP to the RRR dry port, citing persistent efforts to secure approvals from Gadkari and Kishan Reddy. Additionally, he mentioned discussions with Kishan regarding Hyderabad Sewerage Master Plan and Warangal Underground Drainage Project, along with letters seeking approvals for these projects.
Revanth accused Kishan of double standards—praising the Sabarmati river project in Gujarat and the Ganga rejuvenation project in Uttar Pradesh, while opposing the Musi project.
Citing past leaders like Jaipal Reddy and G Venkataswamy, who secured approvals for Hyderabad Metro Rail and pensions for Singareni coal miners as Union ministers, Revanth argued that instead of launching political counterattacks, Kishan should focus on explaining and delivering projects for Telangana.
He urged the Centre to approve and fund projects worth Rs 1.63 lakh crore for Telangana, stressing that such cooperation would genuinely benefit the state’s people.