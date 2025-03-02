CM Revanth Reddy orders study on Gig and Platform Workers Act

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to conduct a detailed study on implementing the Gig and Platform Workers Act in the state. It may be recalled that the state had released a draft bill in public domain.

On Saturday, the CM held a review meeting with the officials of the Labour department.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress of upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). He instructed the officials to establish one ATC for each Assembly segment, ensuring that all existing ITIs are upgraded, while new ATCs are set up in areas without ITI facilities.

He emphasised that ATCs should be located in constituency headquarters or urban areas for better accessibility. The officials briefed the CM on the requirement of staff and infrastructure development for these institutes.

Revanth made several suggestions and promised that the government is ready to allocate necessary funds for setting up ATCs immediately.