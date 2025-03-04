Telangana man stabs mother to death over property dispute

SANGAREDDY: A 26-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his mother by stabbing her multiple times in the Tellapur area in the wee hours of Tuesday for not transferring property to his name. The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

According to Kollur circle inspector Ravinder, the deceased, N Radhika (52), was living in a villa in Tellapur along with her husband, elder son, daughter-in-law, and younger son, Karthik Reddy, the accused.

Karthik, a habitual drinker, had been demanding that his parents transfer two acres of land in the area to his name, which they rejected.

Irate over this, the accused had heated arguments with his parents every day.

Karthik, who returned home drunk, stabbed Radhika about 10 times while she was sleeping along with her husband on the ground floor on Tuesday.

The other members of the family, who woke up after hearing Radhika’s screams, found her bleeding profusely and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem at the government hospital in Patancheru. A case has been registered.