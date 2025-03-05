CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to release funds pending to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Union Food & Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi to release the long-pending amount of Rs 1,468.94 crore pertaining to rice supplied by Telangana to Food Corporation of India during the 2014–15 Kharif season.

Revanth, along with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the chief minister also urged the Centre to release arrears of Rs 343.2 crore under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for the additional rice supplied from May 2021 to June 2022.

Similarly, he also sought the release of Rs 79.09 crore for distributing rice under Non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) from June 2021 to April 2022. He proposed to extend the Custom Milling Rice (CMR) period by at least four months instead of one month to avoid hurdles in the supply.

Meanwhile, the chief minister requested Pralhad Joshi, who is also the Union minister for Renewable Energy, to restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation permit granted to Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM scheme earlier.

The chief minister explained to the Union minister that the Centre had previously granted a 4,000 MW permit to Telangana and later reduced it to 1,000 MW. Revanth said that the state government was already promoting women Self-Help Groups to become entrepreneurs in solar power generation.

CMO Secretary Manikraj, State Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan and Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal were present on the occasion.